Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

FLEMING –21st December 2024 (Suddenly) at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen. Simon-Peter late of 7 Killyreagh Road, Tamlaght Enniskillen, devoted son of Ivy and the late Joe, a much-loved brother of Paul (Kim), Mark (Georgina), Colin (Zoe) the late Sharon and Sonia, dearly loved uncle of Tristan, Aaron, Nathan, Amber, Andre, Courtney, Nicole, Jessica, Sophia, Joey Noah, Britney, Edith, Finley and great-uncle of Eabha and Elizabeth. Friends and neighbours welcome to call at the family home on Monday from 4.00pm- 9.00pm. House private please at all other times. Funeral from his home on Thursday 26th December leaving at 10.30am for Funeral Service in Derryvullan South Parish Church, Tamlaght at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killadeas Day Centre. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. Simon-Peter will be lovingly remembered by his family, and all his friends. “At Rest”

The death has occurred of John James (Jack) WATSON 21st December 2024 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of Coleshill Park, Enniskillen. John James (Jack), devoted husband of Ethel dearly loved father of Mae (Neville) Carol (Leslie) Ruth (Robert) and the late Jonathan, a loving grandfather of Andrea, Wayne, Felicity, Michael, Sophie, Lauren, Timothy and great grandfather of Thomas, Brodie and Freddie. Family homes strictly private please. Funeral service in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen on Tuesday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Colaghty Parish Churchyard Lack (3.00pm approx.). There will be an opportunity to meet with the family from 11.00am prior to the service in St. Macartin’s Cathedral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Crosslinks and St Macartin’s Cathedral Enniskillen, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online wtmorrison.com. Jack will be lovingly remembered by his family and family circle. “At Rest”

The death has occurred of Kathleen Audrey (Kathy) CLIFFORD (née Lavery) 19th December 2024 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen. Kathleen Audrey (Kathy) late of Killywillan Road Bellanaleck Enniskillen. Beloved wife of John, devoted mother of Andrew (Emily), a much-loved grandmother of Daniel and Orla. House Strictly Private Please. The funeral Ceremony for the life of Kathy will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Saturday 28th December 2024 at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to MNDA Motor Neurone Disease Association. Cheques should be made payable to MNDA and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. Lovingly remembered by her family.

The death has occurred of Rose Kelly (née Maguire), Coon, Kilkenny/Killesher, Fermanagh. Rose passed away peacefully on the 20th of December 2024, in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her family, husband Murty, sons Joe, Sean and Kieran, daughters-in-law Colette, Ailis and Eilish, grandchildren Adam, Emma, Grainne, Oisin, Ben and Lily, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. MAY ROSE REST IN PEACE Reposing at Coady’s Funeral Home (R95 AK38), Castlecomer on Sunday (22nd December) from 4pm, concluding with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7pm. Removal from the funeral home to St Brigid’s Church (R93 VK44), Coon on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12pm. Rose will be laid to rest thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. Rose’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Cherry Ward, University Hospital Waterford and the doctors, nurses and staff at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny for the excellent care given to her. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Cancer Research Society. House private please, at all times during the funeral period.

The death has occurred of Hugh Murphy, Woodbrook Heights, Ballisodare, Sligo, F91N8X6 / Garrison, Fermanagh. Hugh, Woodbrook Heights, Ballisodare and late of Garrison Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his daughters Priscilla & Lisa, sons Philip & Michael, son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren Amber, Aaron, Noah, Amira, Leah & Cillian, brother Terrance, sister Bridget, nephews & nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Remains reposing at his home (F91N8X6) Woodbrook Heights, Ballisodare on Sunday afternoon from 2 o’clock until 7 o’clock, funeral will arrive to Saint Brigid’s Church, Corhownagh, Ballisodare on Monday morning for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in Saint Brigid’s Cemetery, Abbeytown, Ballisodare. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice C/o Gerard Clarke & Sons Funeral Directors, Ballisodare, Co. Sligo.

The death has occurred of Gabie Jones, 36 Camphill Park, Newtownbutler, Fermanagh. Peacefully in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his wife Teenie, sons Paul (Claire), Francis (Melissa), Gaby Jnr (Dympna) and Michael. Pre-deceased by his parents, his daughter Catherine and brother Michael. Reposing at his home from 10.00am to 8.00pm Saturday and Sunday. Leaving the family home on Monday afternoon at 1.15pm to arrive at the Church of The Immaculate Conception for 2.00pm funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May Gabie’s gentle soul rest in peace. Gabie will be sadly missed by his wife Teenie, sons Paul (Claire), Francis (Melissa), Gaby Jnr (Dympna) and Michael, sisters Anne, Bernie, Mary and Agnes, grandchildren Lara, Kate, Ellie, Michael, Rian, Zara, Lyla and Rosie. Gabie’s funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie care of Paul Mohan Funeral Director. House private to family and close friends on Monday please.

The death has occurred of James Bernard Brown, Wattlebridge Road, Newtownbutler, Fermanagh / Killaloe, Clare. James Bernard Brown, 134 Wattlebridge Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Thursday 19th December, 2024, suddenly in hospital. Beloved husband of Peggy (Née Barton). Loving father to Veronica, Tyrone (Maggie), Kevin (Sharon) and James. Predeceased by his daughters Noeleen and Marina Brown-Harding (R.I.P.). Brother of John (R.I.P.), Teresa (R.I.P.), Susan (Gent), Patricia Byrne (John) and Agnes Bannon, and brother-in-law of Jane McNally (Cong). Bernard will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB, Saturday and Sunday afternoon from 3pm until 5pm with Removal from Funeral home on Monday morning at 10-30 am to arrive at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family home strictly private please by request. Bernard will be sadly missed by his daughter, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and the entire family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92 0LA or any family member. Bernard’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. St Padre Pio pray for him.