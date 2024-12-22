Lisnaskea practice shakes up patient appointment system

LISNASKEA Medical Centre has announced a positive update aimed at improving the patient experience, with changes to its appointment system starting January 6, 2025.

The practice will remove its current clinical triage system in the mornings. Patients will now be able to request appointments throughout the day, though urgent appointments will still be limited. The centre encourages patients to contact them as early as possible for same-day appointments, as once all slots are filled, patients will be redirected to alternative options, as is currently the case.

Routine appointments will be released twice a week, and the reception team will continue to ask for information about the patient’s issue to ensure they are directed to the most appropriate clinician or service. The medical centre said it appreciates patients’ understanding and cooperation in this process.

“Removing the triage system will increase the number of available appointments,” the centre stated. “However, we are still working within the constraints of our clinical team, particularly during the winter pressure period, and we value your patience. We will also be reviewing the new system to assess its effectiveness and will keep you updated on how you can support us.”

Cllr Garbhán McPhillips welcomed the announcement, acknowledging the difficulties in accessing appointments in the past.

“This news is a great improvement. The removal of the triage system and the ability to accept appointments throughout the day will make a positive difference,” he said.

Cllr McPhillips also pointed out that one of the key challenges remains the decreasing number of available GPs. “The dedication and efforts of all staff at Maple Group are beyond question. I fully support and thank the staff for their tireless work for our community. This change will benefit all patients at Lisnaskea Medical Centre.”

