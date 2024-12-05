Enniskillen Running Club raises £8k for local charities

A LOCAL running group has fundraised an impressive total of £8,000 for local charities following two successful events.

Enniskillen Running Club hosted both a 10k race earlier in the year, along with their family-favourite Spooktacular run at Halloween, gaining vital funds for charity organisations in the area.

This year’s Enniskillen Spooktacular was a major success with tickets selling out as early as five weeks before the race.

Speaking with the Fermanagh Herald, Enniskillen Running Club chairman, Ian Birney, said the atmosphere was ‘amazing’ at the twelfth annual Spooktacular.

“It was a real family, community-centred atmosphere in the town for this year’s Spooktacular and that’s really what it’s all about,” he said.

“We are delighted as a running club that we can help out our local charities.”

Four charities which benefited from the running group’s fundraising included NI Air Ambulance, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Focus and Bright Stars – a disability group who performed Thriller before the Spooktacular commenced.

“It was great to have Bright Stars along to the Spooktacular and also give them a donation afterwards,” expressed Ian.

“There are people who can’t take part in the run but yet they still got involved in the Spooktacular this year which was great – it really is for everybody.”

The Spooktacular has been growing year upon year, according to Ian.

But while the Spooktacular now attracts a lot of elite runners – travelling from all across Ireland to participate – it is very much a family centred event.

“I suppose because more people are out running it has grown to become one of the biggest events on the calendar – that really showed this year,” he said.

“There is a real atmosphere in the town, people will dress up and make a really fun night of it and it also brings so many people into Enniskillen – many of which stay the night and visit bars and restaurants,” added Ian.

“So, it’s a good boost for the town too.”

