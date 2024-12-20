Domestic abuse call every 17 minutes in Fermanagh

POLICE in Fermanagh are responding to a domestic violence call every 17 minutes, according to figures shared by the PSNI.

This shocking statistic was revealed during the ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence’ campaign, which aims to raise awareness and call for an end to violence against women and girls.

PSNI Inspector Joni Beatty stated, “We respond to an incident of domestic abuse, on average, every 17 minutes.

“This is a particularly frightening and dangerous crime that leaves too many women and girls in our society living in fear, silenced by their abusers.”

Kerrie Flood, CEO of Fermanagh Women’s Aid, reported that the service has supported nearly 500 women this year who have experienced domestic violence.

However, she warned that the true extent of the problem is likely much higher, as many cases remain unreported.

