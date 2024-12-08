Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Katie Boyle, Follom Big, Roslea, Fermanagh, BT92 7LR. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and her son Patrick. Reposing at her home from 8.00pm this evening (Friday) until removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee for 11.00am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May Katie’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Deeply regretted by her daughters Eileen (Brian), Michelle (Brian), Pauline (Paddy), Roisin (Aidy), grand-daughter Fiona, son Michael, sisters Maggie Mohan, Moya Jordon and Bridget, brothers Michael and Gerard, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and entire family circle. Katie’s funeral Mass and be viewed online at churchservices.tv/aghadrumsee

Mary Sheridan (Née Gilbride), Knocks, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Friday 6th December peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Joe (R.I.P.). Loving sister of Nathaniel (Eileen R.I.P.), Eugene (Angela) Betty McKenna (Seamus) and predeceased by her brother John (Mary). Mary will be reposing at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB on Sunday evening from 4pm until 8pm. The family home’s, are private please by request. Removal from funeral home on Monday morning at 9.30 a.m. to arrive at Holy Cross Church Lisnaskea for 10 o’clock Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mary will be sadly missed by her Sister, Brothers, Brothers-in-law, Sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire circle of family and friends. Mary’s funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea Our Lady of Lourds pray for her.