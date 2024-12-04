Attempted child abduction accused pleads not guilty

A CONTEST date has been fixed in the case of a 44-year-old man charged with what was described as a “sinister” attempted abduction of a child.

Giedrius Gasiunas with an address in Ballinode, Monaghan allegedly tried to abduct the child on April 22 this year.

A detective previously told Enniskillen Magistrates Court a report was received of an attempt to take the child from the Kinawley area.

He had been approached by two males in a car, which was found to have bedding in the rear. The driver exited and tried to snatch the child, “becoming aggressive” when he refused to accompany them and broke free.

It was only when a school bus approached that the suspect returned to his car and drove off.

The child was able to describe the car and provide a partial registration. Information was passed to An Garda Siochana and Gasiunas was located in Swanlinbar. The passenger was also identified but has not been traced and remains wanted by PSNI.

Although the vehicle had been detected, police had no jurisdiction to cross the border to affect an arrest at the time and Gasiunas was not detained.

On June 15 police conducting a patrol in Enniskillen became aware of the same vehicle pulling into a driveway. It was being driven by a female and Gasiunas was in the passenger seat. Both claimed they pulled into the driveway to go to the toilet.

When asked, Gasiunas gave a false name and police asked to see identification, which showed his correct name.

“Police believe at that stage he was trying to evade detection and arrest for the abduction attempt in April,” said the detective.

When asked where he was on that date Gasiunas claimed he was fishing with his friend in Killybegs and on return decided to buy alcohol, travelling over the border to do so.

They spotted the child and offered him a lift which he declined, with Gasiunas recalling, “In his younger days he often needed a lift hence his offer to the child.”

He confirmed being the driver at the time and told police, “It was just as well the boy refused as the car was full of things for the fishing trip including rods, clothing, bedding and food.” He denied attempting to abduct the child, being aggressive or grabbing him insisting he, “Did nothing bad to the boy.”

Objecting to bail the detective said, “There are risks around reoffending and breaching court orders. The defendant was arrested in September 2023 for breaching a Deportation Order. The Home Office served deportation papers on him while in custody. He gave a false name which we believe was to avoid detection and is aware he will be deported when this case concludes. He has a criminal record in a number of jurisdictions and continues to breach his Deportation Order having previously been removed from the UK.

Bail was refused but later granted after it was established Gasiunas has served the maximum sentence on remand should he be convicted. At the most recent court sitting a defence barrister advised the charges are “strenuously denied”. District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Gasiunas on continuing bail to attend for a contested hearing on January 7.

