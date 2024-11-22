Women’s Thriving together networking event a success

ON Thursday morning, the ‘Herald hosted a ‘Thriving Together’ networking event which brought together female leading minds from media and events, wellness, business growth and product creation.

The morning began with networking and breakfast in the Westville Hotel which was followed by a inspiring conversation with a panel of leading women in business.

The panel was hosted by BBC Radio Ulster presenter Cate Conway who guided the women through a conversation all about taking risks, starting a business and how to navigate a business through Covid.

First on the panel to share their business journey was Helen Beggs who began life as a journalist and progressed onto being an editor before setting up 4SM in 2002. 4SM publishes industry magazines Export and Freight and Plant and Civil Engineer magazines. Helen also masterminds commercially successful events.

Next up was Emma Weaver, a thought leader in the industry of mental wealth, dedicating over two decades to empowering individuals and organisations worldwide to prioritise mental well-being.

Noelle McAloon, the manager of Enniskillen BID, also spoke about her career change. The aim of BID is to improve trading conditions and to improve the experience of people living, working, shopping and visiting Enniskillen.

At the age if 27, Laura Murphy is the founder of Sliced Meals and Oatco Superfuel, two brands redefining convenience with nutritious options for busy lifestyles. With over 500 stockists and a loyal following, Laura’s mission is to make it easy for people to fuel their day.

Once the four women had shared their stories and answered questions from Cate, the floor was open to the guests to take part in a question and answer sessions where the like minded women in the room were able to ask the panel questions and advice about business, motherhood and stress.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007