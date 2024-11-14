+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineNo serious injuries after three-vehicle Fermanagh crash

No serious injuries after three-vehicle Fermanagh crash

Posted: 3:38 pm November 14, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

POLICE have confirmed that “serious injuries were not reported” after a three-vehicle crash occurred at the Killadeas Road in Ballinamallard this morning (Thursday).

“Police responded to a report of a three-vehicle road traffic collision at approximately 9.50am on Thursday, 14th November in the Killadeas Road, Ballinamallard,” a spokesperson said.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service – serious injuries were not reported.

Advertisement

“The road which was blocked for a time has now fully reopened. Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 359 14/11/24.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fermanagh road crash victim named locally BREAKING: Four-vehicle crash on Fermanagh road Fermanagh road crash victim named as Ukrainian national

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:38 pm November 14, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA