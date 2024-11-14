No serious injuries after three-vehicle Fermanagh crash

POLICE have confirmed that “serious injuries were not reported” after a three-vehicle crash occurred at the Killadeas Road in Ballinamallard this morning (Thursday).
“Police responded to a report of a three-vehicle road traffic collision at approximately 9.50am on Thursday, 14th November in the Killadeas Road, Ballinamallard,” a spokesperson said.
“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service – serious injuries were not reported.
“The road which was blocked for a time has now fully reopened. Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 359 14/11/24.”
