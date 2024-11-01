International banker visits Mount Lourdes Grammar

AN international analyst recently stopped off in Enniskillen to offer an insight into the economic situation and share her thoughts for the future with pupils from Mount Lourdes Grammar School.

Dr Catherine Mann, a highly regarded leading member of Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, made the visit to the town to gauge the views of local students.

The financial situation in the North is on a knife-edge, with the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, taking to the House of Commons this week with her Budget.

Mount Lourdes Grammar School was pleased to welcome Dr Mann, who has held positions in the World Bank and the White House in America, to Enniskillen to offer her insight into the economy.

“Dr. Mann gave a presentation to the GCSE, AS and A2 Economics students,” said the school.

“She discussed the role of the MPC, the current factors influencing the rate of UK inflation and the career opportunities available in the field of Economics.

“The presence of three professional economists particularly Dr. Mann who has had such a prestigious career is an inspiration for our future economists.”

The UK Chancellor for the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, previously hinted that she could be set to increases taxes in today’s Budget, when she addresses the House of Commons.

In the lead-up to today’s decision, the Labour MP increased speculation of a rise in taxes.

“I’m very sympathetic towards the mess that my colleagues have inherited,” Reeves told BBC.

“But any additional money, in the end, it has to be paid for either by taking money from other departments or raising taxes.”

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics revealed that the borrowing rate for September was the third highest ever on record, an estimated £2.1 billion more than its rate for the month in 2023.

