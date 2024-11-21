Fermanagh’s league kickstarts with a trip to Leitrim

Fermanagh's Eimear Keenan in action against Leitrim in the league earlier this year.

Fermanagh ladies will begin their 2025 Division Four League campaign with a trip to Leitrim on Sunday, January 19, to play the All-Ireland Intermediate Champions before travelling to Derry for their second-round match on Sunday, January 26.

They’ll host Antrim on Sunday, February 2, before a trip to Wicklow in round four.

Longford (away) and home games against Sligo and Kilkenny conclude the fixtures as the Erne county bid to make it through to the semi-finals on Sunday, March 30.

After topping the Division Four table last season with six wins and one draw, Fermanagh agonisingly missed out on a place in the league final when Carlow snuck in for a late goal to crush the Erne County’s hopes of promotion.

Fermanagh bounced back from that disappointment to claim Ulster Junior Championship honours and in August CJ McGourty’s side won the All-Ireland Junior title for the third time in their history.

The team and management will be targeting promotion next year but with the likes of Antrim and Sligo who’ve just dropped down from Division Three and the All-Ireland Intermediate Champions Leitrim in their group it’ll be no easy task.

The Divisions 1 and 2 Finals will be played at Croke Park on Saturday April 12, with the Divisions 3 and 4 Finals scheduled for Sunday April 13.

2025 Ladies NFL Fixtures

Round 1: Leitrim v Fermanagh (19 January)

Round 2: Derry v Fermanagh (26 January)

Round 3: Fermanagh v Antrim (2 February)

Round 4: Wicklow v Fermanagh (16 February)

Round 5: Longford v Fermanagh (23 February)

Round 6: Fermanagh v Sligo (2 March)

Round 7: Fermanagh v Kilkenny (9 March)