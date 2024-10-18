+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeGAALeonard to leads Shams against ‘Skea in his fifth final
Irvinestown captain Paul Leonard will be playing in his fifth Intermediate final.

Leonard to leads Shams against ‘Skea in his fifth final

Posted: 2:30 pm October 18, 2024
By Jonathan Hogan
j.hogan@fermanaghherald.com

Saturday marks Paul Leonard’s fifth Fermanagh Intermediate Final appearance, a milestone 14 years after his first, reflecting his lasting impact for Irvinestown St Molaise.

Memories of his first final — against Lisnaskea in 2010 — seem distant now, especially after victories in 2011 and 2015, followed by a loss to Belnaleck in the 2018 final.

As he approaches this final, Leonard aims to secure another title for Irvinestown, drawing on his experiences from past finals and the two competitive encounters against this rebuilt Lisnaskea side earlier in the season.

Advertisement

“Honestly, the two teams are evenly matched, as reflected in our results. We beat them in the league and had a draw in the championship first round, but both were tight games,” said Leonard.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Bonner knows side must improve for semi McShea hopes to get his hands on the cup once again It’s all or nothing for captain Lyons and Belleek

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:30 pm October 18, 2024
Top
Advertisement