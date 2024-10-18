Leonard to leads Shams against ‘Skea in his fifth final

Irvinestown captain Paul Leonard will be playing in his fifth Intermediate final.

Saturday marks Paul Leonard’s fifth Fermanagh Intermediate Final appearance, a milestone 14 years after his first, reflecting his lasting impact for Irvinestown St Molaise.

Memories of his first final — against Lisnaskea in 2010 — seem distant now, especially after victories in 2011 and 2015, followed by a loss to Belnaleck in the 2018 final.

As he approaches this final, Leonard aims to secure another title for Irvinestown, drawing on his experiences from past finals and the two competitive encounters against this rebuilt Lisnaskea side earlier in the season.

Advertisement

“Honestly, the two teams are evenly matched, as reflected in our results. We beat them in the league and had a draw in the championship first round, but both were tight games,” said Leonard.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0