Enniskillen singer Lisa makes her stage return

ENNISKILLEN Country music star Lisa McHugh said it “felt so good” as she returned to the stage following the birth of her second child, as she aims to kick-start her ever-impressive career.

The Glaswegian, who has set up home in Enniskillen, was part of Nathan Carter’s ‘Carter on the Costa’ roadshow in Spain, which attracted a huge crowd of Country fans from across Ireland.

“It felt so good being back on stage since having Hallie at Nathan Carter’s ‘Carter On The Costa’ in Spain this week. The welcome and reception you all gave me means the world,” she posted.

The Scottish mother of two revealed that she had been very ill during her pregnancy after she contracted Covid-19 while recording some music for her new album in America in the summer.

“I became very breathless. I’m still actually quite breathless,” Ms McHugh told the ‘Sunday World’.

“Even talking now, I’m sitting in the one spot not moving but I’m still trying to catch a breath. But I’m a lot better than I was. I was completely exhausted, fatigued and in a lot of pain.”

The Fermanagh singer is looking forward to what’s expected to be a sold-out gig at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on November 30, when she collaborates with rising star, John Doherty.

The Scottish singer is expected to perform some of her tracks from her recently released album.

“This [‘Black Mountain’] project was a complete labour of love from start to finish and I really hope that comes across when you hear it,” she said.

“Huge thanks and love must go to Pete Wallace for his incredible producing, arranging, acoustic and vocal talents throughout and to Kevin Rowe for his beautiful guitar playing as always.

“[It was] such a joy and honour to work with such talent. Huge thanks also to Philip Magee for his genius mixing, as always, making sure everything sounds amazing.”

