Fermanagh artist strikes again with new creative mural

FERMANAGH artist Kevin McHugh has said he’s “really happy” after he put his creative talents to the test in a bid to bring nature to life on his latest public street artwork.

The Lisnaskea man has earned a standout reputation for his creativity after he has masterminded and created numerous pieces of brilliant artwork and specially designed murals in Enniskillen.

He was recently commissioned for a special mural design in border county Monaghan where he perfectly captured the breathtaking kingfisher bird in his latest artwork.

“The first of two murals I’ve been painting for Tydavnet Water Scheme is complete,” shared Mr McHugh, after revealing his latest works on Facebook.

“I tried to capture a lazy summer’s day feeling, while incorporating all the elements that had been requested.

“I’m really happy with the colours in this one and it’s been a pleasure working with Marie Banks during the design process for this and all the murals for this building,” he added.

One of the leading local artists, the Lisnaskea man has also recently put his talents to the test, illustrating the cover and drawings of a new book, titled ‘Pete the Puffling’s Brave Adventures’.

At the recently held Comic Fest in Enniskillen, the father-of-two launched his self-penned book ‘Timothy The Dead Boy’ which went down a big treat with his growing fan base and following.

“I used to think that you needed outside validation to earn titles like artist or writer, but in recent years, I’ve realised if I just do what I want, I am those things,” the popular painter told the Herald.

“I’ve written songs for years for bands such as ‘Setting Off Sirens’ and ‘Cadaver Club’, so I’m comfortable with the process and I love twisting words and phrases to give them new meaning.

“I have a lot of dark, humorous poems written, waiting to see the light of day, but putting a book together, especially illustrating it, takes a long time so they’ll all have to wait their turn.”.

