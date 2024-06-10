Top award for Fermanagh lecturer Jimmy Martin

RECIPIENT… SWC lecturer Jimmy Martin won the Hugh Gettinby Best Trainer/Lecturer Award at the SkillBuild NI Regional Competition.

A LONG-SERVING lecturer at the South West College has been praised for his ‘commendable’ commitment and dedication to the local construction industry.

Jimmy Martin, a hugely respected Carpentry and Joinery lecturer at the South West College, picked up the prestigious Hugh Gettinby Best Trainer/Lecturer Award at the SkillBuild NI Regional Competition.

John Moss, Head of Department at the South West College in Enniskillen, felt that the recipient was a worthy winner of the top award.

“A special congratulations to our colleague Jimmy Martin on his receipt of the Hugh Gettinby Lecturer/Trainer Award, marking a distinguished and successful career. Very well-deserved Jimmy,” he said.

Another member of the South West College, Vanessa O’Keefe, also congratulated Mr Martin on his recent award win.

“Jimmy’s [Martin] talent for mentoring and guiding students over the years has led to their many successes within the construction industry,” she said.

“His dedication to their growth and development is commendable.

“His approachable demeanour helps students engage with the curriculum, and he uses past skills competition models to ensure active participation from all students.

“Jimmy has the ability to identify talent in young people and goes above and beyond to help them reach their full potential, often organising additional training sessions in his own time.”

Organised by Construction Industry Training Board NI, Skillbuild NI is a highly anticipated competition for construction apprentices across the North.

