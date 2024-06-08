+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Two men have been injured in a two car collision in Kesh.

Teen critically injured in Kesh crash

Posted: 10:35 am June 8, 2024

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision in Kesh, which has left a teenager fighting for his life.

WA Fermanagh PSNI spokesman said, “We received a report shortly after 6pm on Friday evening, 7th June of a collision involving a Silver Peugeot 207 sport HDI and Blue Honda Accord.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland on the Letterboy Road.

“The driver of the Peugeot, an 18-year-old man, was transported to hospital for life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition at this time.

“A 44-year-old man who was the driver of the Honda, was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening at present.

“The road which was closed for a time has since reopened to all traffic this morning, Saturday 8th June.

“Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1515 07/06/24.”

