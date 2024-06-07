League fixtures pushed back due to Tailteann Cup

Belcoo's Nathan McGovern shields the ball as he comes under pressure

At a meeting of the Fermanagh CCC last night (Thursday) it was decided that round one of the Senior Football League which was due to start next Friday, 14 June will now start later than planned due to Fermanagh’s involvement in the Tailteann Cup competition.

The opening round will now be played either on Tuesday 16 July or Wednesday 17 July, depending on whether Fermanagh is in the final or not. These dates will be confirmed by June 23.

Round six would be moved from Friday 19 July to Saturday 20 July which would have a knock-on impact on the Erne Cup round 14/15 games which would be moved from Saturday 20 July to Sunday 21 July.

It was also agreed that if Fermanagh win their Tailteann Cup quarter-final next weekend, round two of the league will be moved from Friday 21 June to Tuesday 30 July.

The under 18 Football League fixtures from round two onwards would also be pushed back by a week.