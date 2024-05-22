Work picks up on McDonald’s drive-thru in Enniskillen

STEADY WORK… Work is ongoing at the site of the proposed new McDonald’s drive-thru. PICTURE: PHILIP HUGHES

MCDONALD’S has said it’s hoping that the new drive-thru in Enniskillen will be opened later ‘this year’.

Major work is ongoing at the site of the former TP Topping car dealership in the town, with excitement growing as to what the new drive-thru will mean for the major fast-food chain.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council gave the green light to proposals for the development of the McDonald’s drive-thru last July and work has significantly picked up at the site over recent weeks.

Advertisement

Although there’s been no definitive date for an expected opening, McDonald’s is hoping that their single-storey restaurant with drive-thru will be complete by the end of 2024.

“Whilst works have begun, we currently have no fixed opening date, but are working towards a completion in Q4 [quarter 4] this year,” a spokesperson for McDonald’s said.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Deborah Erskine, has welcomed the new development in Enniskillen.

“It is wonderful to see the old TP Topping site being redeveloped, which will certainly be a boost to Enniskillen,” said the DUP representative.

“I know many people who have said for quite some time that they would like the convenience of a drive-thru for Enniskillen McDonald’s, so this development will be welcome.

“Throughout the project, I have been in touch with McDonald’s representatives, to ensure the project reached this stage.

“As a public representative who continues to fight for investment and job creation in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, it is good to see that further jobs will be created from this project, which will boost our local economy overall.”

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition