WATCH: Fermanagh doctor makes history at the SWAH!
HISTORY MAKER... Enniskillen doctor, Dr Grace Kettyle, has made history at the South West Acute Hospital.

WATCH: Fermanagh doctor makes history at the SWAH!

Posted: 12:33 pm May 22, 2024

AN ENNISKILLEN doctor has made history at the South West Acute Hospital for her use of modern technology which is helping provide ‘first class medical education’ to young students.

A Foundation Year 1 doctor at the South West Acute Hospital, Dr Grace Kettyle, recently teamed up with other doctors from Canada and around Europe.

They were success in pitching for €10,000 funding at the European Association of Endoscopy Surgery Conference in Rome, for the development of a project called ‘Smart Glasses’.

Designed by ‘Rods and Cones’, the new technology is being used to educate medical students across Europe.

The ‘Smart Glasses’, which will be worn by operating surgeons in theatre, will be able to broadcast live to the medical education suite, giving students a birds-eye view of the operating field.

Part two of the video which includes the Consultant Surgeon perspective is scheduled to air tonight (Wednesday).

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

