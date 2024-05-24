Super Cup Monday set to be a big one

The venues and times for this year’s Super Cup NI have been confirmed with the opening day, Monday 22 July certainly one to whet the appetite.

Co. Fermanagh Juniors play Rangers in the early afternoon (2.30pm) in Bushmills and that evening, the glamour for the Premier side against Manchester Utd kicks off at 7pm at Riada Stadium in Ballymoney.

On Tuesday, the Juniors play Bahrain FA at 3pm in Castlerock while the Premiers take on Intercontinental FA (USA) at 6.30pm in Broughshane.

Advertisement

The next day (Wednesday) Fermanagh Premiers play Skouted (England) at 11am at the Riada Stadium in the final Group D game.

The Juniors travel to Parker Avenue for their final group match against FC America at 5.30pm.

This summer the Super Cup NI Finals Day will return to the Coleraine Showgrounds following a 14-year hiatus. The Boys’ Premier, Junior and Minor showpiece finals will be played at the Ballycastle Road venue for the first time since 2010.

The Super Cup NI Finals’ Day moved to the Ballymena Showgrounds in 2010 after tournament organisers who were forced to make the switch due to facility restrictions at the Coleraine Showgrounds.