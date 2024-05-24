+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSoccerSuper Cup Monday set to be a big one

Super Cup Monday set to be a big one

Posted: 2:16 pm May 24, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

The venues and times for this year’s Super Cup NI have been confirmed with the opening day, Monday 22 July certainly one to whet the appetite.

Co. Fermanagh Juniors play Rangers in the early afternoon (2.30pm) in Bushmills and that evening, the glamour for the Premier side against Manchester Utd kicks off at 7pm at Riada Stadium in Ballymoney

On Tuesday, the Juniors play Bahrain FA at 3pm in Castlerock while the Premiers take on Intercontinental FA (USA) at 6.30pm in Broughshane

Advertisement

The next day (Wednesday) Fermanagh Premiers play Skouted (England) at 11am at the Riada Stadium in the final Group D game.

The Juniors travel to Parker Avenue for their final group match against FC America at 5.30pm.

This summer the Super Cup NI Finals Day will return to the Coleraine Showgrounds following a 14-year hiatus. The Boys’ Premier, Junior and Minor showpiece finals will be played at the Ballycastle Road venue for the first time since 2010.  

The Super Cup NI Finals’ Day moved to the Ballymena Showgrounds in 2010 after tournament organisers who were forced to make the switch due to facility restrictions at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Related posts:

Howe proud to get first competitive international cap Kerr ‘delighted’ with Appeals Committee decision End of an era at Town

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:16 pm May 24, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA