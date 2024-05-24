‘Shame’ as Fermanagh market closes

THE Enniskillen Community Market is coming to an end.

The market has to close its doors after its final market on 1st June due to the venue being no longer available.

Over the past year the market has helped local businesses start their journey, such as Fallguy Records and Lough Erne Vintage who now have their own shop in the Buttermarket and both started their journey with a stall at the community market.

Advertisement

The market also helped Rayanne Dooley raise money for her MS treatment by selling her amazing blooms and a donation, along with a £500 donation to shop mobility Enniskillen.

Market committee member Martina Reynolds discussed the upset the closure of the market has brought.

“It’s a shame because the market has been going from strength to strength from the day we opened and the amount of people who are coming, the different stall holders and the customers that have been coming in has been really good, to have to close the market is quite upsetting for all of us,” she said..

“We started at the beginning of June last year so having the first anniversary as our last one is bitter sweet and stall holders have been amazing, the goodness that we have done from the market, running it, helping support the local community has been brilliant now we are just at a loss for what to do next,” she added.

Although the market will be finished, the group will continue to support the businesses who supported them.

“We will use our social media pages to continue to promote our previous stall holders because we feel that it is important to have that commitment to the people who supported us, supporting the small businesses is one of the reasons we started the market in the first place,” Martina explained.

Martina also wanted to thank everybody who had supported the market along the way.

Advertisement

“We would like to thank everyone who has attended, either as a store holder or one of our special interest tables that we have had or the people who came through the door and supported us, we would like to thank them because without them we wouldn’t have been able to run the market and grow the way it has,” she said.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition