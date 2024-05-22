Serious crashes continue on Fermanagh’s roads

Two serious traffic collisions took place in Fermanagh in the past week.

THE spate of recent road accidents continued in the county with two more serious incidents taking place within the last week.

Police, ambulance crews and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance were deployed to the scene of a two-vehicle road crash on the Tempo Road area of Enniskillen at around 5:25pm on Monday.

Police said that three women and one man were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Three people were taken to South West Acute Hospital by ambulance, while one was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Air Ambulance.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1420 20/05/24.”

Last week a teenager was seriously injured after an accident involving a car and a scrambler motorcycle in Lisbellaw.

The 19-year-old man is in hospital with serious head and arm injuries after the collision on the Tattygare Road last Tuesday evening. It is understood an air ambulance attended the scene and brought the crash victim to hospital.

“A report was received shortly before 6.15pm on Tuesday, May 14 of a collision involving a scrambler-type motorcycle and a white Hyundai Tucson,” Inspector Ross of the PSNI said.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who provided treatment to the rider of the scrambler vehicle at the scene, a 19-year-old man.

“He was transported a short time later to hospital for treatment to head and arm injuries, which are believed to be serious at this time.

“The driver of the Hyundai Tucson did not require medical treatment.

“The Tattygare Road which was closed for a time to allow for emergency service access, has now fully reopened to road users.”

Police enquiries are continuing, and anyone who might have any information which could assist is asked to get in touch.

“Our investigation is underway, with enquiries ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the collision can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1439 14/05/24,” Inspector Ross said.

