Self-service bus ticket machine added in Enniskillen

TRANSLINK has introduced a new self-service ticket vending machine (TVM) at Enniskillen Ulsterbus station.

The machine will enable passengers to pre-pay for their journeys using both cash and card payments.

In the last few weeks, Translink introduced new on-bus ticket machines which accept Contactless payments on our Ulsterbus and Goldliner services in the Enniskillen, Omagh and Dungannon areas. Customers here can now pay by Contactless as well as cash for their tickets on-board our buses.

It was the latest in the roll out of the new system, which is well underway across Translink’s bus and train network.

“Once activated, these ticketing machines will offer passengers a fast and convenient way to buy their ticket before boarding their bus whether using contactless payments, a credit/debit card, ApplePay/Google Pay or cash,” a Translink spokesperson said.

“The new machines are equipped with modern touch screen interfaces, as well as offering adjustable screen height, voice commands and braille stickers to help guide customers through the purchasing process.

“Passengers can simply buy local Adult and Child paper tickets or use their yLink card to get discounts. There is also the option for Free and Half Fare Concession Smartpass holders to obtain their tickets.

“This step follows the successful introduction of TVMs key locations including the two Belfast Airports, marking a further step in the implementation of Translink’s digital-led Future Ticketing System, a strategic project to enhance the customer experience.

“Alongside these new TVMs other popular prepaid tickets will remain available such as mLink mobile tickets and online ticketing options.”

However, while encouraging passengers to buy their tickets in advance where they can, Translink will continue to offer passengers the option to purchase tickets at station ticket offices and on-board services.

The machines have been developed to compliment the existing ticket purchase option via the Translink website, the ticket offices and through the dedicated mobile app.

A network-wide roll out of the machines across the North is due to be completed by the end of June.

