Rangers hunt elusive first Reihill Cup
The Enniskillen Rangers Reserves side, pictured lining up for their semi-final win over Ardstraw, are striving for a club-first Reihill Cup.

Rangers hunt elusive first Reihill Cup

Posted: 1:14 pm May 2, 2024

The Reihill Cup final at Ferney Park on Friday sees Strathroy Harps eyeing a league and cup double, with only Enniskillen Rangers standing in their way.

For Rangers, there’s the prospect of a piece of history of their own as Sean Hynes’ side looks to bring a first Reihill Cup back to the Ball Range.

Harps come into this final on a high after sealing the Reserve Division One title in Omagh on Saturday with a 3-0 win over none other than their opponents, Rangers.

And having tasted defeat 3-2 in last season’s final at the hands of Killen, who they overcame in the semis this time, the three-time winners will be keen to avoid a repeat.

As Hynes iterates though, while the Enniskillen side respects their opponents’ achievements so far this season, there’s ‘no fear, only excitement’ for his motivated squad.

“Obviously, Strathroy won the league quite comfortably for a reason and they’ve a really dangerous young side, but we’re not fearing them, we’re excited,” said Hynes.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

Posted: 1:14 pm May 2, 2024
