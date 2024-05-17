+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Prescription drugs import accused on bail
Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Prescription drugs import accused on bail

Posted: 11:28 am May 17, 2024

A 37-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to the alleged importation of prescription drugs.

Martin Ward from Parkmore, Tuam in County Galway is charged with importing and attempting to possess zopiclone and pregabalin on April 19.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Ward on continuing bail to return to court on June 10.

