Newtown under 15 boys are All-Ireland bound

Newtownbutler will proudly represent Fermanagh at the under 15’s All-Ireland A Feile in June after winning last Wednesday’s competition in Kinawley, beating the hosts in the final.

In the semi-finals at Patrick McManus Park, Newtownbutler decisively outscored Ederney 3-6 to 1-1, setting up a final clash with Brian Borus, who had narrowly defeated Irvinestown by two points in the other semi-final.

And Eddie Sherry’s side made a rapid start to the final, quelling any nerves when Tom Caughey opened the scoring with a long-range point, followed by a goal from Ryan Crudden.

Kinawley hit a point of their own and converted a second-half penalty, but Jim Sherry assisted two more Newtown goals, finished by Ben Crudden and Oisin Carson, to win 3-4 to 1-1.

“It was a great team performance, and every lad played their part well,” said Eddie Sherry, acknowledging his side’s impressive start was crucial.

“A good start is vital because if you don’t put a team away early, they can come back into it and get a penalty or goal and have you on the backfoot.

“In the final in fairness, we did get off to a good start and the boys could start playing a bit with the pressure off them then.

“When you’re chasing the game, you can start doing stuff you don’t normally do, but when you start well you’ve that cushion to rely on.”

Captain Ryan Casey lifted the cup for Newtown after a bullish performance at half-back, while Jim Sherry and Thomas Caughey shone in command of the midfield.

And manager Eddie Sherry and his team now eagerly anticipate the All-Ireland Feile on Saturday, 29th June, in Connacht – though the specific venue has yet to be confirmed.

“That will give all the boys more belief. We knew we were physically strong and had a good full-age team, but you don’t really know what you’re up against until you get the league stages out of the way,” added Sherry.

“They’ll have momentum now and a bit more training before they go to the Feile itself which is definitely something to look forward to in a couple of weeks.

“It is a good day away for the lads, representing the club and county with distinction, hopefully if all goes to plan.

“We played there two or three years ago, and it is a good experience to play against them teams and see where they’re at.”

Despite their loss, the Kinawley under-15s will have another chance to shine as they move into the regional competition after finishing as runners-up.