Mount Lourdes complete a league and cup double

Mount Lourdes 14

Strangford College 7

Mount Lourdes’ minor netball team defeated Strangford College in the final of the Northern Ireland Shield to complete an impressive double, having won the NI League B title in February.

The final, held at the Lisburn Racquets Club saw a tentative start from both teams as they traded goal for goal.

Steady play by Lucy Gallagher and Poppy Rogers enabled Mount Lourdes to keep possession and edge ahead 4-3 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter the Enniskilen schoolgirls took control and Megan Mullally’s pace was pivotal on the wing, making crucial steals and delivering safe ball to extend the half time lead to 8-5.

The third quarter remained a close physical battle. Despite strong Strangford attacking pressure, the defensive circle duo of Emily Jordan and Aine Rice forced shots from distance.

Shooting errors from the Down side were quickly rebounded by Rice and sent directly to Gallagher in mid-court.

Meabh Donnelly and Myah Greene combined superbly in the shooting circle as Mount Lourdes found their rhythm in a blistering end to the third quarter, leaving it 12-5.

Strangford fought back in a tight last quarter but found it difficult to maintain possession. The Down team drew scores but this had little impact on the final scoreline.

Coach, Deirdre Donnelly praised the efforts of her team;

“I am so proud of the way we played. It was a hard fought game but we were able to overturn ball at critical times and confidently secure the title. I believe this team has a bright future ahead. By doing the double and clinching the NI League and Cup they are a squad undaunted by the big occasion, so I am confident that the purple and green of Mount Lourdes will reach final stages again in 2025.’

Mount Lourdes Minor Squad: Meabh Donnelly (Captain), Myah Greene, Poppy Rogers, Lucy Gallagher, Megan Mullally, Emily Jordan, Aine Rice, Laoise Fogarty, Lucy Rice, Casey Campbell, Eva Donnelly, Ellie Maguire, Bella Cosgrove, Kate Kelly.