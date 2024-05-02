May Day Rally revs up for 50th Birthday

The May Day Rally takes place this Bank Holiday Monday with racing getting underway at 9.30am at St Angelo Airport.

The annual May Day Stages Rally takes place this Monday at St Angelo Airport.

The event, organised by Enniskillen Motorclub, is celebrating its 50th birthday is a much-anticipated event for motorsport enthusiasts.

There are approximately 80 rally cars entered with last year’s winner Aaron McLaughlin heading the field in his Polo R5.

Defending the crown will be no easy task with local favourite Jonny Leonard, multiple champion Derek McGarrity and event specialist Gareth Sayers all partaking in the latest examples of R5 4wd machinery.

The 2wd section is a who’s who of modified men out to claim the honours.

Hugh McQuaid, David Condell and Chris Armstrong will be driving some of the most pristine examples of MK2 escort in the country, while entertainment will never be far away with fan favourites like Gary McElhinney and Damien McGauran.

The event is also a counting round of the Micra Challenge, a championship well known in the Fermanagh area, with the likes of Mark Fisher and Niall McShea enjoying success.

Title sponsor and rally icon Garry Jennings said;

“We are delighted to be able to give back to our sport through my businesses, Jennings Fuels and Lubricants Ltd and The Mayfly.

These type of events allow the public a great opportunity to get involved and up close to the action in a safe environment, and the fact the club allows kids in free is a great initiative to welcome families and enjoy a great day’s fun”.

Viewing locations throughout the St Angelo means spectators can get a real appreciation for the high speed action as well as the thrills and spills endured throughout the day.

The action kicks off at 9:30am.