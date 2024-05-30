Kieran McKenna signs four-year deal with Ipswich

Kieran McKenna has signed a new four year contract with Ipswich Town

Enniskillen’s Kieran McKenna has signed a four-year contract with Ipswich Town this afternoon (Thursday).

Despite all the recent speculation around where McKenna would manage next season he has committed to the Portman Road club.

McKenna brought the ‘Tractor Boys’ to back-to-back promotions and they’ll play in the Premier League for the first time in over two decades, next season.

Following the announcement, McKenna said;

“I’m delighted with the news today and really looking forward to the future ahead and continuing the journey that we’ve been on.

“We know it’s been an incredible couple of seasons and the club is now returning to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years and what an exciting thing to be part of.

“It’s a brilliant time to be in the Town and I’m so excited to lead the team and the group and the club into next season and the first season back in the Premier League.”