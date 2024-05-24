Kesh public toilets closed after vandalism

THE community in Kesh has been left deeply frustrated after their public toilets have been ‘closed until further notice’ after they sustained serious damage and vandalism.

On Monday afternoon, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council confirmed that the public toilets at Muckross have been shut temporarily to repair the damage.

“Unfortunately the public toilets at Muckross, Kesh will be closed until further notice due to vandalism,” confirmed a Fermanagh and Omagh District Council spokesperson.

“Vandalism has a negative impact on the community and diverts [Fermanagh and Omagh District] Council resources which could have been used to benefit the wider community.

“We would encourage anyone who witnesses incidents of vandalism to report them to the PSNI [Police Service of Northern Ireland],” they added.

As previously reported by the Herald, there has been a rise in vandalism across the county, particularly to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council owned properties.

Last year, there was numerous reports of vandalism to public conveniences in Kesh, Newtownbutler and Tempo. The Council was deeply frustrated by the damage to the public properties.

“We are working closely with the PSNI on all incidents to identify those responsible and would encourage anyone who witnesses any incidents of vandalism to report them to the PSNI,” they said.

“Anti-social behaviour has a negative impact on communities, diverts Council resources which could be used to benefit the community and can result in the closure of services until damage has been repaired.”

