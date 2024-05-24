+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Identical motoring offences detected in 24 hour period

Identical motoring offences detected in 24 hour period

Posted: 2:35 pm May 24, 2024

A 26-year-old man from Kesh is facing two sets of identical motoring offences which were allegedly committed within 24 hours of each other.
Charles Ward from Crevenish Park is accused of having no licence or insurance and making a false declaration to obtain insurance on May 22 2023 having been detected at Dromore Road, Irvinestown.
It is further alleged he almost had no licence or insurance when stopped in the same vehicle at Main Street, Ederney.
Along with these matters Ward is accused of stealing goods from Sports Direct in Enniskillen on September 15 2023.
A defence solicitor told Enniskillen Magistrates Court he requested some time to consult fully with the defence in respect of each set of charges.
District Judge Alana McSorley agreed to an adjournment until June 5, but added she expected indications of how Ward intends to plead on that date.

Posted: 2:35 pm May 24, 2024
