Get registered for 2024 election at new voting kiosks

Register to vote kiosks have been added to leisure facilities in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area.

The kiosks will provide accessible ways for people to register to vote.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh Council, Thomas O’Reilly revealed today,

“I am pleased that we have two Electoral Office NI Kiosks in the FODC area for people to register to vote.

“The Kiosks are located in the reception areas of Omagh Leisure Complex and Castle Park Leisure Centre, Lisnaskea.”

You can also register to vote online bit.ly/31074Ae