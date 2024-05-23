Fermanagh woman heads up smoking campaign

TIME TO QUIT… Belcoo woman Denise McCallion, the Health Improvement Manager at the Public Health Agency, is encouraging Fermanagh residents to stop smoking.

A BELCOO woman is heading up the Public Health Agency’s new scheme which is aiming to inform people about the dangers of smoking which is ‘proven to cause cancer and other serious illnesses’.

Fermanagh woman Denise McCallion, who works as the Health Improvement Manager at the Public Health Agency, has spoken out following new legislation being considered in a bid to stop smoking.

The Department of Health recently confirmed that the Northern Ireland Executive is considering imposing a new ‘Tobacco and Vapes Bill’ from Westminster in the North.

If approved by the Stormont Executive, the proposed legislation will make it illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009.

In the Republic of Ireland, the Irish Government recently agreed to ban the sale of tobacco products for those aged under 21 years of age.

The Public Health Agency’s Health Improvement Manager, Denise McCallion, hopes that the new scheme will encourage Fermanagh residents to bin their cigarettes.

“When burned, cigarettes create more than 7,000 toxic chemicals, many of which are proven to cause cancer and other serious illnesses,” the Belcoo mother told the Herald.

“Around two in every three long-term smokers will die as a direct result of smoking tobacco.

“If you smoke, giving up is one of the best things you can do for yourself, with benefits for your health, your appearance, and your finances, but it can be a challenge.”

