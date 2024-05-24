Fermanagh residents’ fury over brown bin collections

FRUSTRATED Fermanagh residents have been left incensed after their brown food waste bins were left uncollected for the past few weeks.

As part of the weekly rounds, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council confirmed that brown bins had not been collected in the Shore Road, Churchill, Derrygonnelly and Garrison areas.

The Council also reported that food waste bins had not been collected in the border areas of Teemore and Derrylin, as well as in Tempo, Lisnaskea and Cooneen.

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said that they ‘remain committed’ to collecting brown food waste bins across the county.

However, the Council admitted the latest missed brown bin collections were not good enough.

“[It] falls short of the level of service that the Council wishes to provide to householders and which residents rightfully expect. We sincerely apologise for this,” a Council spokesperson said.

The Council said at certain times they “do not have the required staff” to collect all of the bins in the county.

“When we do not have the required staff resource available to us, priority is given to the collection of black and green residual bins,” the Council spokesperson explained.

“Unfortunately, this results in an interruption to the collection of brown food waste caddies on some routes on occasion.

“We recognise the inconvenience and frustration felt by those impacted and make every effort to redeploy staff, where possible, to service caddies that have not been collected on two consecutive occasions.”

Despite the Council’s sincere apology, Fermanagh residents took to social media to share their frustration.

“It’s just terrible. It has been going on for too long,” a Fermanagh resident fumed to the Herald, “especially in this weather, the small brown bin is going to be all maggots and blue bottles soon.”

“Again! Have they just completely given up collecting any bins anymore,” said an angry resident.

