Fermanagh pays tribute to inspiration’ Martina McMahon

THE Fermanagh community has been left deeply saddened following the death of Martina McMahon who was described as ‘one of a kind’.

Formerly of Mullaghconnolly in Roslea, Ms McMahon passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on Saturday [May 18].

Ms McMahon’s death has promoted an outpouring of grief across Fermanagh, with tributes being paid to the woman who was a ‘complete inspiration’ to many.

“Fermanagh GAA wish to extend our sympathy to our senior county footballer James [McMahon] on the death of his mother Martina McMahon (nee Donnelly),” said a post on Fermanagh GAA’s website.

“[Condolences] also to Seamus, Ellie and the wider Donnelly and McMahon families.”

Despite her commitment and enthusiasm for her local GAA club Roslea Shamrocks, Ms McMahon held a special love for her homeclub and village in Trillick.

“Martina [McMahon] lived in Roslea but was a true supporter of the ‘Reds’. She took great pride in TríLeac’s recent success especially the double win of 2023,” said Trillick St Macartan’s in a tribute post.

Ms McMahon was an ‘integral part’ of the community in Roslea and throughout Fermanagh. The Roslea GAA club paid tribute to their ‘esteemed friend’.

“The [Roslea Shamrocks GAA] club are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and untimely passing of our esteemed friend and club Health and Wellbeing Officer Martina McMahon,” said the post.

“We offer our deepest condolences to her husband Seamus, son James and Joanne, daughter Ellie and son in law Eddie, grandson Seanie and the wider McMahon and Donnelly families.

“As a mark of respect all club activities will cease until further notice.”

Fermanagh LGFA also expressed their ‘sincere sympathy’ on the death of Ms McMahon.

A number of other groups including Ederney GAA club, Kinawley GAA club, Aghadrumsee GAA club, Derrygonnelly Harps GAA club and Ederney Community Development Trust paid tribute to Ms McMahon.

She is survived by her husband Seamus, son James (Joanne), daughter Ellie (Eddie), grandson Seanie, her sisters Patricia, Philomena and Deirdre and her brother Liam.

She is predeceased by her parents Willie and Eileen, sisters Mary, Carmel, Kathleen, Bernadette, brother Gerard and niece Danielle.

Following her funeral mass, which took place at St Tierney’s Roslea on Tuesday morning, she was cremated at Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan.

Following her funeral mass, which took place at St Tierney's Roslea on Tuesday morning, she was cremated at Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan.