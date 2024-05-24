+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh pair charged with assaulting woman
Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Fermanagh pair charged with assaulting woman

Posted: 8:47 am May 24, 2024

TWO people have appeared in court in relation to an alleged assault on a woman last month.

Jordan Deery (22) from Derrin Road and Shauna Simpson (39) from Drumbeg both in Enniskillen are jointly accused of causing actual bodily harm on April 27.

Deery is further accused of a second assault on the woman and damaging her clothing.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded the pair on continuing bail to return to court on June 17.

