Fermanagh mourns death of two community stalwarts

EDERNEY Parish is mourning the loss of two of its recently deceased members. Among them are local residents Sarah Leonard of Leathem Crescent, as well as John Maguire of Cahore.

Sarah Leonard: A Kind Woman Who Sought the Best for Her Family

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sarah Brigid Leonard of Leathem Crescent, Ederney, passed away peacefully following a lengthy period of ill health. Remembered for her resilience, strength, and unconditional love, peacefully departed this world at the age of 76.

Sarah’s life story was one of courage and triumph over adversity. As a mother, she dedicated herself to raising her beloved children, Anna-Marie, Nicola, Eamonn, and Paul, while also caring for her late parents, Jimmy and Annie. Her devotion to her family was untiring, and she embraced the role of an adoring grandmother of six with open arms, creating cherished memories that will endure through generations.

Her early education at Moneyvriece Primary School laid the foundation for her life’s journey, and she was among the pioneering students at the new St Mary’s Secondary School, Irvinestown, when its doors opened in 1961. Her siblings, Mary, Margaret, and Joe, share in the grief of her passing, as they remember the sister who enriched their lives with love and companionship. She is also remembered with love by her siblings who preceded her in death: Paddy, Seamus, and Annie.