+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh mourns death of two community stalwarts

Fermanagh mourns death of two community stalwarts

Posted: 2:11 pm May 24, 2024

EDERNEY Parish is mourning the loss of two of its recently deceased members. Among them are local residents Sarah Leonard of Leathem Crescent, as well as John Maguire of Cahore.

Sarah Leonard: A Kind Woman Who Sought the Best for Her Family

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sarah Brigid Leonard of Leathem Crescent, Ederney, passed away peacefully following a lengthy period of ill health. Remembered for her resilience, strength, and unconditional love, peacefully departed this world at the age of 76.

Advertisement

Sarah’s life story was one of courage and triumph over adversity. As a mother, she dedicated herself to raising her beloved children, Anna-Marie, Nicola, Eamonn, and Paul, while also caring for her late parents, Jimmy and Annie. Her devotion to her family was untiring, and she embraced the role of an adoring grandmother of six with open arms, creating cherished memories that will endure through generations.

Her early education at Moneyvriece Primary School laid the foundation for her life’s journey, and she was among the pioneering students at the new St Mary’s Secondary School, Irvinestown, when its doors opened in 1961. Her siblings, Mary, Margaret, and Joe, share in the grief of her passing, as they remember the sister who enriched their lives with love and companionship. She is also remembered with love by her siblings who preceded her in death: Paddy, Seamus, and Annie.

Related posts:

Fermanagh pays tribute to inspiration’ Martina McMahon Fermanagh couple support baby loss certificate calls Enniskillen saddened by death of Caroline McCartney

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:11 pm May 24, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA