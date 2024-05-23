Fermanagh motorists fury at faded road markings

CORRESPONDENCE from the Department of Infrastructure on faded road markings which essentially urged motorists to be vigilant has left councillors demanding to know how it’s possible to look for something that’s invisible from neglect.

One councillor described a mini-roundabout in his constituency as a “free-for-all” as it no longer has markings whatsoever.

Previously, the Council wrote to the Department pointing out a number of areas of particular concern, to which a response revealed a programme of road marking renewal in the Fermanagh area was under way, with several being prioritised.

It was confirmed road markings requiring renewal are generally picked up by inspectors as part of their routine maintenance; however, the Department urged particular areas of concern to be reported via NI Direct.

Councillor Sheamus Greene, Sinn Féin, who raised the issue initially, remarked: “I’m flabbergasted! I’m sure Roads Service aren’t living in a bunker – rather, they are out and about.

“Almost every white line, yellow line and roundabout in this district needs to be upgraded, and to come back with ‘if’ we see issues we should report them, is just having a laugh at us.”

Following this, councillors sought clarification on the legal position regarding insurance cover for motorists should an accident occur as a result of faded road markings.

In response, Divisional Roads Manager for the Western Division, Daniel Healy, said: “Motorists are required to have an appropriate level of insurance cover to use their vehicles on the public road network regardless of the condition of any aspect of the network.

“The Department has a statutory duty under Article 8 of the Roads (NI) Order 1993 to maintain public roads.

“However, there is no automatic entitlement to compensation for citizens.

