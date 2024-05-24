Fermanagh mother shares her story in Scotland

A FERMANAGH mother said she was delighted to meet some ‘remarkable women’ during her guest talk with one of Scotland’s leading women’s football teams.

Geraldine McGrath, a mother-of-four from Enniskillen is an award-winning podcast host, who has set up her own motivational movement in a bid to promote all things positivity and confidence.

The ‘I Am Unstoppable’ movement also encourages people, including teenagers and youngsters, to speak openly about their mental health and what issues are affecting them in today’s society.

Ms McGrath was recently invited over to Scotland to lead a guest talk with senior and underage players of the St Mirren Ladies and Girls Academy.

“I have been invited to speak at St Mirren Ladies and Girls Academy where I will meet remarkable women within my circle who I have helped to connect,” said Ms McGrath, who is the host of ‘Radiate Realness’ podcast.

“True networking is much more about others than about oneself. It involves creating aligned connections to make a powerful impact. It’s about being among powerful women who are known for their beautiful intentions.”

The Enniskillen woman recently took another major step in her career when she released her self-penned book ‘Unstoppable Stories’, which was aimed at inspiring females throughout the North.

“I actually can’t describe how powerful the stories [in ‘Unstoppable Stories’ are]. We’ve create such a community that anything is possible,” Ms McGrath told the Herald.

“We’ve had a lot of women feel safe to share their experiences for the first time and to share their vulnerabilities. They know the impact and the empowerment it will bring to others.”

The 42-year-old woman has also shared her experiences with a number of Fermanagh groups. She recently paid a visit to St Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea where she talked openly with the student body.

“Such important conversations were had and messages shared,” said Ms McGrath.

“Creating opportunities to also share vital messages about substance misuse and suicide prevention is a privilege. There are so many areas our young people are navigating through, all at one time.

“The power of vulnerability is magical. The more we, as adults, can open up and become true to ourselves, the more we will inspire our younger generations.”

