Fermanagh girls make their way to Miss NI final

THE Miss Northern Ireland final takes place next week and four local girls are there representing the county.

The four contestants went through a series of competitions and boot camps to get them to the final stage.

All of the girls have competed in a talent show, sports day and fashion shop, all hoping to take the top spot as ‘Miss Northern Ireland 2024’.

The first local girl to qualify for the final was current Fermanagh ladies GAA footballer Cadhla Bogue from Tempo who was crowned Miss Enniskillen at her heat in the Westville hotel.

Cadhla is a pharmacy student who was also crowned Miss Talent at the Miss NI talent show after she received a standing ovation for her rendition of the Christy Moore classic ‘The Contender’ which she performed at the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

The next Fermanagh girl to qualify was Caitlin McCaffrey from Enniskillen, who was crowned Miss Dungannon at the Gasworks Bar and Restaurant.

Caitlin is using the Miss NI platform to spread awareness on the importance of fostering and the difference it can make to a child’s life.

The marketing student aim’s to do this by attending some of the fostering talks that take place all over NI and share her own journey and experience with anyone whom is interested in becoming a foster carer and opening up their family to children in need.

Up next was Annie Masterson, The Speech and Language Therapist from Enniskillen was crowned Miss Canavan’s at her heat in Canavan’s Bar, Omagh.

Annie also wants to put her title to good use by becoming an advocate for her clients.

“The clients I work with have learning disabilities and I would really like to be an advocate for them and to open up people’s eyes to how our society is and how it is for someone with a learning disability. I want to shed a bit of light into how to be more inclusive to those people in our society,” said the 24-year-old.

Finally, Kayleigh McCarron, an 18-year-old student from Clogher received the title ‘Miss Jailbird’ at The Jailbird Garden Bar, Cookstown.

As part of the beauty with a purpose project, Kayleigh wants to spread awareness on the importance of support for people with Down Syndrome.

Since the girls have qualified they have had weekly boot camps, Dental and beauty treatments and modelling tips to get them ready for the big day.

The grand final will take place in Belfast’s Europa Hotel on Monday 27 May where all the girls stand a chance of winning the coveted title of ‘Miss Northern Ireland 2024’.

