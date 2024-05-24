BREAKING: Arson attack at house in Fermanagh

THE Police Service of Northern Ireland is appealing for information following an arson attack on a property in Enniskillen last night (Thursday).

“Shortly before 8.15pm police received a report of a fire at a flat in the Derrin Park area of Enniskillen,” said Detective Sargent Murphy in a statement.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished.

“One person was in the property at the time but managed to escape without injury.

“We are treating this is as arson with intent to endanger life and officers remain at the scene in order to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area yesterday evening, or who has any information or CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries , is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1676 of 24/05/24.”

People with information can contact non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

