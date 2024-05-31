+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Bogue’s double duty

Posted: 10:44 am May 31, 2024
By Jonathan Hogan
j.hogan@fermanaghherald.com

While Fermanagh’s hurlers prepare for their Lory Meagher Cup Final showdown against Longford this Sunday, captain Ryan Bogue finds himself balancing new fatherhood with his preparations for Croke Park.

Fresh off the arrival of son, Iarla, Bogue will lead the Erne men out in the hunt of a third Lory Meagher success.

That’ll come after the whirlwind experience of the past week when Bogue became a parent alongside his partner Áine.

“Everyone tells you how busy it is and that, then whenever it comes to you, it just kind of hits you like a ton of bricks,” reflected Bogue.
“But we’re glad that he got here safe and sound and is getting settled in now at home.”

Fermanagh manager, Joe Baldwin, granted Bogue the weekend off to be with his family but the captain was eager to rejoin his teammates at training on Tuesday as they fine-tune their preparations for the final.

“You only get so much done this week because a lot of the hard work is already done, but you be glad to get back because you don’t like to miss too much, especially so close to a final and there’s a good buzz about,” he said.

