BACK AGAIN… Former Fermanagh and Omagh District Councillor, Paul Blake, will represent the SDLP.

Another confirmed candidate for Fermanagh election

Posted: 11:37 am May 27, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

ENNISKILLEN politician Paul Blake is set to throw his hat into the ring in the upcoming UK General Election.

Mr Blake will stand for the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency, in what is typically one of the hardest fought seats across the island.

The Enniskillen man was elected to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in the 2019 election, but he lost his seat in the most recent vote, in May 2023.

The Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) confirmed on Sunday that Mr Blake will contest the upcoming UK General Election on Thursday, July 4.

“Paul Blake has been selected as the SDLP [Social Democratic and Labour Party] candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone in the Westminster election,” said an SDLP post.

“A champion for local health services and schools, Paul will be a voice for everyone in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.”

