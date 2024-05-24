+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineAlliance confirm their candidate for Fermanagh election
SELECTED... Eddie Roofe has been confirmed as the Alliance Party candidate for the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency in the upcoming UK General Election.

Alliance confirm their candidate for Fermanagh election

Posted: 6:19 pm May 24, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

EDDIE Roofe has been confirmed as the Alliance Party’s candidate for the upcoming UK General Election in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

In May 2023, there were celebrations for long-suffering local Alliance supporters across Fermanagh when Enniskillen man Mr Roofe was elected to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Mr Roofe is the second confirmed candidate for the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency, for the upcoming UK General Election.

Advertisement

Diana Armstrong, daughter of former Ulster Unionist Party leader Harry West, is set to contest the MP seat in the constituency.

Sinn Féin is yet to confirm their candidate for the Fermanagh and South Tyrone election.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

FLASHBACK FRIDAY…Party night at the Westville Hotel! Fermanagh family will fight on after Legacy Act blow Fermanagh’s Arlene Foster in line for new job

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:19 pm May 24, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA