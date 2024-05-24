Alliance confirm their candidate for Fermanagh election

SELECTED... Eddie Roofe has been confirmed as the Alliance Party candidate for the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency in the upcoming UK General Election.

EDDIE Roofe has been confirmed as the Alliance Party’s candidate for the upcoming UK General Election in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

In May 2023, there were celebrations for long-suffering local Alliance supporters across Fermanagh when Enniskillen man Mr Roofe was elected to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Mr Roofe is the second confirmed candidate for the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency, for the upcoming UK General Election.

Diana Armstrong, daughter of former Ulster Unionist Party leader Harry West, is set to contest the MP seat in the constituency.

Sinn Féin is yet to confirm their candidate for the Fermanagh and South Tyrone election.

