Accused returned for trial

Accused returned for trial

Posted: 3:22 pm May 17, 2024

A CASE involving a number of serious offences arising from an incident last summer has been returned for trial.
Appearing for a committal hearing was Fred Sebastian Loftus Tottenham (37) from Lough Shore Road, Derrygonnelly who is accused of intentionally applying pressure to the throat of a woman affecting her ability to breathe or the flow of blood to her brain, unlawfully and maliciously caused grievous bodily harm, injuriously imprisoning and detaining her against her will and damaging her mobile phone.
No details around the circumstances of the charges which allegedly occurred on August 4 2023 were disclosed during the short hearing at Enniskillen Magistrates Court where a prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley.
Judge McSorley remanded Tottenham on continuing bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court sitting in Newry on May 16.

Posted: 3:22 pm May 17, 2024
