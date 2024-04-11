Royal visit to Erne Campus in Enniskillen

Princess Anne is welcomed to the Erne Campus of the South West College in Enniskillen this afternoon by Lord Brookeborough.

THE red carpet was rolled out by the South West College in Enniskillen this afternoon to welcome Princess Anne, who was in town to visit the state-of-the-art Erne Campus.

There was a strong police presence around the town this morning ahead of the royal visit, with a large number of both uniformed and plain clothes police officers ensuring safety ahead of the lunchtime event.

Opened in 2021, the fully passive building is renowned across the world for its eco-friendly credentials. It offers a wide range of courses and classes, including up to degree-level, offering local students the chance to study at a top-class facility without having to leave their home areas.

