No Garda update on Kelly Marie Lynch investigation

AN GARDA Siochána have declined to provide an update on the investigation into the death of young Lisnaskea woman Kelly Marie Lynch in Monaghan last month.

The body of the 23-year-old was found in the Ulster Canal on St Patrick’s Day, March 17, and an investigation was launched by the Gardaí. Kelly had passed away the previous day.

On March 18 Gardaí announced that a post-mortem had been completed and its initial findings had been relayed to the investigating officers.

“The focus of the investigation will now shift towards compiling a file for the coroner,” the Garda spokesman added.

When the ‘Herald contact Gardaí this week asking for an update on this investigation, the spokesman re-issued the same statement as released on March 18, with no further update.

Kelly’s loved ones are still waiting for answers on the circumstances surrounding the death of the much-loved former St Kevin’s pupil.

Speaking at her funeral in Lisnaskea in March, Fr Jimmy McPhillips noted there were “so many questions still unanswered and so much uncertainty still about her tragic death.”

Last week Kelly’s mother, writer Julieanne Lynch, posted a heartbreaking tribute to her daughter on social media, which was widely shared locally.

Written from Kelly’s view, the piece articulates not just the pain her family are feeling, but it also describes the circumstances in which her body was found, and the unexplained delay in her family being informed.

“There’s so much confusion over how I died. And I wish I could help. And only the people who I was with know the truth,” the piece stated.

Ending with the hope that “one day someone will tell the truth” to help ease the pain of Kelly’s family, the piece concluded, “Please pray that the truth will come out and that all the unanswered questions will find resolution, and eventually bring healing to my loved ones.”

Ms Lynch also published a post last week calling out the apparent lack of progress in the Garda investigation into Kelly’s death, and another in which she vowed to fight for justice for her daughter.

