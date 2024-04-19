Local EE workers’ struggles revealed at rally

HUNDREDS of demonstrators gathered at the Diamond in Enniskillen on Saturday in solidarity with 300 workers whose jobs are at risk at the EE, formerly BT, call centre.

However, among the rallying cries and shows of support, it was the testimony of two current EE workers at the site that made the biggest impact on the day.

The ‘Save Our Site’ public rally organised by the NI Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) was addressed by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Assistant General Secretary, Gerry Murphy, as well as Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLAs Áine Murphy, Deborah Erskine and Tom Elliott, local councillors Eddie Roofe and Adam Gannon, and Unite the Union’s Donal O’Cofaigh.

All vowed to work together to do everything they could to help save the 300 jobs, while EE employees told of the anguish they have been enduring since the shocking news broke in February.

In a statement read out by the NI CWU’s Regional Secretary Erin Massey on behalf of one worker, who wished to remain anonymous, it described the terrible mental stress some workers were enduring.

“I have signed the Voluntary Pay Leavers’ [VPL] scheme. The position I have been put in with the lack of any information, plus financial reasons, mean I can’t risk losing many months pay,” the worker said.

“I feel guilty as anything. I don’t want to leave my job of nearly 19 years. I don’t want the site to go. I want to work with my colleagues and have my job.

“I feel bad, but for me and my family it’s the only choice [I have] until EE starts being honest with us and gives us some honest answers and the truth.”

The worker then described how the EE’s lack of clarity had left staff in limbo and with many unanswered questions.

