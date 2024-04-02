+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Staff at Unipork in Enniskillen smile for the camera before its closure. Back from left, Kate McConnell, Brian Moohan, Anne Gilleece and Mairead Stewart. Front, Una Burns, Ann Kelly and Violet Hughes. Photo courtesy of Facebook.

Laughs guaranteed at Enniskillen Unipork reunion

Posted: 5:03 pm April 2, 2024
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

A NIGHT of nostalgia is assured when former Unipork workers in Enniskillen gather for a reunion later this month.

The event will take place at the Devenish Bar on Friday, April 19, and will also raise money for two local charities, JustUs and Friends of the Cancer Centre.

There will be a door charge of £10, with all money raised going to the two charities. Refreshments will be provided as well as live music and prize raffles.

Organiser Jack Mulligan, who worked at the Enniskillen factory for 21 years, is looking forward to the chance to reminisce.

“People of both religions worked there together for years during the Troubles. Everyone got on and friends were made for life,” he explained.

“It was a unique place. If it hadn’t closed, I’d still be there. When you meet people who used to work there, you always look back on the place and the laughs you had in it.

“The place was full of characters, so this will be a way for people to catch up and raise some money for two great charities too.”

The Enniskillen bacon factory opened in 1966 and closed in 2000. More than 200 workers were employed at the factory on its closure.

To get an idea of numbers, those interested are asked to confirm by messaging the mobile 07708779386 or liking the Unipork reunion group’s Facebook page.

