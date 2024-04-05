Kinawley getting set to stage another major concert

SOME of the top Country music stars from across the North are set to head to Kinawley early next month for a major concert.

On Friday, May 3, the Kinawley venue is going to host a major concert, with six leading talents showing their skills on the big stage.

Legendary Country music singer T.R Dallas will make his debut in Fermanagh, much to the delight of his huge fan base.

Originally from Westmeath, the 74-year-old singer is highly regarded in Country music circles and he’s made a vital contribution to local music, releasing a number of hit singles and albums.

Rising star act Damien Davis is also going to take to the stage in Kinawley. The grand nephew of Country music legend Big Tom is an up and coming star in the local music scene.

There’s also going to be plenty of local talent on show with Sean Loughrey, Rachel McConnell and Arney singer Conor Owens scheduled to perform on Friday, May 3.

Current ‘Glór Tíre’ contestant Fergal McConnell’s band is also going to be supporting the various Country music stars on the night.

Tickets for the concert on Friday, May 3, can be purchased at the Kinawley Community Centre on the night or in local shops. More information can be found by contacting Roisin on 07795571535.

