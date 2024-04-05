+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineKinawley getting set to stage another major concert
Kinawley Community Centre

Kinawley getting set to stage another major concert

Posted: 3:41 pm April 5, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

SOME of the top Country music stars from across the North are set to head to Kinawley early next month for a major concert.
On Friday, May 3, the Kinawley venue is going to host a major concert, with six leading talents showing their skills on the big stage.
Legendary Country music singer T.R Dallas will make his debut in Fermanagh, much to the delight of his huge fan base.
Originally from Westmeath, the 74-year-old singer is highly regarded in Country music circles and he’s made a vital contribution to local music, releasing a number of hit singles and albums.
Rising star act Damien Davis is also going to take to the stage in Kinawley. The grand nephew of Country music legend Big Tom is an up and coming star in the local music scene.
There’s also going to be plenty of local talent on show with Sean Loughrey, Rachel McConnell and Arney singer Conor Owens scheduled to perform on Friday, May 3.
Current ‘Glór Tíre’ contestant Fergal McConnell’s band is also going to be supporting the various Country music stars on the night.
Tickets for the concert on Friday, May 3, can be purchased at the Kinawley Community Centre on the night or in local shops. More information can be found by contacting Roisin on 07795571535.

Related posts:

Paddy and Peter’s love for the showband days live on Dublin date for The Whistlin’ Donkeys Rachel McConnell’s set to release new music

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:41 pm April 5, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA