Hope and healing key themes at Novena

TIME TO TALK… Armagh and Crossmaglen GAA star Oisin McConville has been confirmed as one of the main speakers at the Parish of Aghalurcher’s St Peregrine Novena of Healing and Hope.

A HUGE crowd is expected to turn out to Holy Cross Church Lisnaskea and St Mary’s Maguiresbridge later this month for a special St Peregrine Novena of Hope and Healing.

Organised by Canon Jimmy McPhillips, the Parish of Aghalurcher is going to host a four-day Novena, which is hoping to give the Fermanagh community some help and support during their time of need.

The St Peregrine Novena of Hope and Healing will commence on Sunday, April 28 at Holy Cross Church Lisnaskea, with former Armagh and Crossmaglen GAA star Oisin McConville the guest speaker.

Widely regarded as one of the best GAA players from Armagh and Ulster, McConville has had a difficult battle off the pitch.

It’s well documented that the Crossmaglen man had a battle with gambling addiction, but after spending time at Cuan Mhuire Treatment Centre, he’s turned his life around.

McConville’s now an addiction counsellor and he’s helping raise awareness and support other people in the North who are battling addiction.

